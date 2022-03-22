SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida zoo is sending support to Ukraine.

Zoo Miami donated $10,000 to help Ukrainian zoo animals and staff members during Russia’s invasion.

This zoo is the latest among other organizations answering pleas for help as caretakers struggle to protect the animals.

The money will help people such as the director of the Mykolaiv Zoo, who stayed to protect the animals.

