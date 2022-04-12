SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s examination day for some animals at Zoo Miami.

Two endangered giant river otters, 17-year-old Kara and 7-year-old Matata, checked in for their vet visit Tuesday.

Both otters underwent a wellness assessment that included blood and urine collections, X-rays and vaccinations, as well as a general eye, ear and dental check.

The duo is in great health and is now recovering in their habitat.

