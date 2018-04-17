Zoo Miami opens new fast-casual indoor restaurant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has opened up their first-ever indoor restaurant to whet your appetite — all with a view.

Nourish 305 restaurant opened to the public on Tuesday.

Hungry guests can choose from made-to-order salads, flatbreads and sandwiches. There’s also a menu of select craft beers.

Diners can also take in the expansive views of one of Zoo Miami’s popular exhibits, Florida: Mission Everglades, and admire the local animal population.

