Zoo Miami opens as vaccination site as Miami-Dade County faces possible vaccine shortage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As another COVID-19 vaccination site opens in South Florida, officials are sounding the alarm about a possible shortage of the vaccine.

Starting Friday, seniors 65 and older can get vaccinated at Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The county, however, only has enough vaccine doses to keep the site open for a few days.

“We thought we might have seen more of it by now,” said Miami-Dade Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Paige. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”

While members of the medical community are saying they are seeing encouraging signs when it comes to COVID-19 cases following the holidays, the vaccine distribution is hitting yet another roadblock.

“Miami-Dade is going to get zero. We’re not going to be getting any for our sites,” Miami-Dade Emergency Director Frank Rollason said. “We have what is planned out for the balance of this week and the opening of Friday for the zoo. We will make it through the weekend. Then, for all intents and purposes, we will be closed.”

Meanwhile, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller said nearly 72,000 people in the county have received a vaccine shot so far.

“If you look at the statistics on the amount of shots that have gotten into arms in Broward County, we are doing a pretty good job. We’re ahead of the state average,” he said.