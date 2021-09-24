SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is mourning the death of a beloved orangutan who died after a medical procedure.

Zoo officials say Kumang, a 44-year-old Bornean Orangutan, died Thursday while recovering after a dental procedure.

According to the zoo, Kumang was anesthetized Thursday morning to have two teeth extracted. The teeth were damaged and were causing an infection in her gums.

Zoo officials said the procedure went as planned and that her vitals were stable the entire time. She was eventually taken back to her enclosure to recover.

Kuman continued to appear to be doing OK, but officials said she took a turn for the worse.

“She was observed opening her eyes, sitting up normally on her own, and was able to climb to her platform bed. She then, for reasons yet unknown, went into a recumbent position and stopped breathing,” the zoo said.

Officials tried to revive her, but ultimately they were unsuccessful.

The zoo has planned a necropsy to find out the cause of death.

Kumang leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter named Bella, who continues to reside at Zoo Miami.

