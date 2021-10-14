MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is collaborating with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County to host a 24-hour livestream to monitor a pair of eagles, in hopes that they get another chance at starting a family.

Back in March, a storm destroyed their nest and sent their eaglet falling to the ground. The baby bird underwent surgery to repair a broken wing.

Five months later, wildlife officials released the eaglet back into the wild, leaving them to attend to the bald eagle parents.

“This is nature in its very essence, its very core, and we think it’s important that people get the chance to see it,” said Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill.

The Ron Magill Conservation Endowment and Lloyd Brown from Wildlife Rescue of Dade County teamed up to create a platform equipped with high-definition cameras near the pair’s original nest, in hopes that they would come back and build a new one.

“A lot of experts said it wouldn’t happen, they wouldn’t come back,” said Magill. “They would see the platform, they’re gonna see the cameras, they’ll never come back. They came back and they’re building the nest.”

Zoo Miami provided a live view of the bald eagles’ nest on their website.

“It enables people to go online, connect to the live view 24 hours a day and watch these eagles as they’re building the nest, eventually, hopefully, lay the eggs, eventually, hopefully, hatching chicks and watching those chicks fledge,” said Magill.

Magill hopes that the launch of the live Bald Eagle Cam will inspire viewers to learn more about these creatures.

“This is an incredible opportunity for anybody in the world to have this very intimate window into this pair of bald eagles as they try to raise a family,” said Magill. “We’re hoping that being able to connect the world to these eagles in the nest, they will learn to understand them, and they’ll learn to love them and want to protect them.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.