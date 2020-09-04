Zoo Miami helps grant wish of child battling brain cancer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami officials opened up the zoo’s doors to grant the wish of a child battling brain cancer.

Jadyn Blanco, 8, of Loxahatchee is having an unforgettable Labor Day weekend that started off with a trip to the zoo on Friday.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Zoo Miami Director Ron Magill, the 8-year-old had the entire park to herself.

“Come on, Jadyn, this is a totally forbidden area you’re about to come into,” Magill said to her as they approached the elephants.

“Today, we did something we’ve never done in the over 40-year history of the zoo,” Magill said. “We opened the zoo for one little girl. This young lady is incredibly brave. She let herself do things that I’ve seen adults run from screaming.”

The experience was a welcome distraction from her battle with a cancerous brain tumor.

“I can’t believe that so many people who don’t even know us have worked so hard to make sure that Jadyn’s wish for today has come true,” Jenny Blanco, Jadyn’s aunt, said.

The animals seemed to be as excited to see her as she was to see them, and it’s only proper for the princess of the zoo to be welcomed by her prince.

“I want you to meet my friend here,” Magill said as he approached her with Prince, a large python.

“She got to meet Prince, our big python, and I’m really proud of her,” Magill said.

Make-A-Wish South Florida was grateful for all the zoo provided Jadyn on her special day.

“It speaks volumes about the commitment of Ron and everybody here at the zoo to make this wish happen today,” Norman Wedderburn, the President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, said.

After meeting rhinos, owls and chimps, what would Jadyn remember most about the experience?

“I can’t pick a favorite,” she said.

Jadyn is a big fan of the big cats, but because of COVID-19, the lions and tigers are all quarantined away from public view.

