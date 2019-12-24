Zoo Miami gives animals gifts and treats for the holidays

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has gifted their residents some Christmas treats!

The holiday is not just for the children, and the animals seem to love it, too.

The Asian elephants received edible ornaments made out of painted coconuts.

Other animals received a variety of fruits.

If families plan to visit the zoo on Christmas Day, the holiday gifts for the animals will be happening on that day as well.

