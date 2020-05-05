Zoo Miami feeds rhino custom taco to celebrate ‘Cinco de Rhino’

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 43-year-old endangered rhino at Zoo Miami feasted on the ultimate custom taco to celebrate “Cinco de Rhino.”

Zoo workers said they combined Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo to celebrate.

“It’s Cinco de Rhino, and you can’t have Cinco de Mayo or Cinco de Rhino without tacos, so it’s Taco Tuesday, and we’re making a taco for our rhino, Toshi,” a zoo worker said.

The taco was crafted, painted and made with all the essential ingredients fit for Toshi.

