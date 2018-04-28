Zoo Miami features unique wild pig

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is featuring one of the world’s rarest wild pigs for the first time.

The zoo welcomed Watson, a 3-year-old babirusa which is usually found in Africa, Europe and Asia.

Watson was born at the Saint Louis Zoo and came to Zoo Miami on loan from the Bronx Zoo in New York.

He looks different than the average wild pig because of his tusks. Most have them at the bottom of their mouth, but this type of pig has an additional pair that sits right on top of their nose.

This is the first time that Zoo Miami has exhibited this unique wild pig.

