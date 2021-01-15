Zoo Miami debuts new exhibition called Conservation Action Center

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami debuted a brand new exhibit called the Conservation Action Center.

The new hands-on display allows guests to get an inside look into the natural habitats of different species while also showing what can impact these animal’s homes in a negative way.

“It opens the world into conservation, into what the zoo is doing right in our very own backyard and conservation around the world, and more importantly, it shows people what they can do in their everyday lives to make a difference to protect this wildlife,” Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill said.

Guests will be able to learn about all these different facts about animals through several kinds of games.

The exhibit will open to the public starting Saturday.

