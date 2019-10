SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has closed its doors to the public on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Staff will remain on site and will work their regular shifts.

Due to inclement weather, Zoo Miami will be closed today. 🌧 — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) October 8, 2019

The park is set to reopen on Wednesday, if weather conditions improve.

