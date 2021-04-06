Zoo Miami announces birth of two baby giraffes

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has announced the addition of two new baby giraffes to their family.

The zoo announced the birth of a male calf born April 2 and a female calf born April 5.

The male is the 54th giraffe born at the zoo and the female is the 55th calf born at the zoo.

Zoo officials said the male giraffe was born to 14-year-old Mia and 4-year-old Malcolm. Malcolm is also the father for the female calf, and her mother is 6-year-old Zuri.

The calves haven’t been named yet.

Both mothers are said to be doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.