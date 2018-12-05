Zoo Miami announces birth of African steenbok

MIAMI (WSVN) - Zookeepers gave a first look at what’s new at Zoo Miami.

A small antelope known as an African steenbok is the latest addition to the zoo’s animals.

She was born Tuesday morning, weighing around 3 pounds.

The baby steenbok is said to be in great health.

Zoo Miami said they plan to nurture the baby so she gets used to human interaction before moving her to a public exhibit.

