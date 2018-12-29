SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - For the animal residents at Zoo Miami, this holiday season is the gift that keeps on giving.

As December wraps up, guests continue to have an opportunity to see all kinds of furry and winged creatures unwrap their gift boxes.

7News cameras captured a sloth bear at the Southwest Miami-Dade zoo on Saturday as he feasted on the food inside two gift-wrapped boxes.

