SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just in time for Christmas, residents at Zoo Miami getting some holiday gifts, and visitors were able to watch as they opened their presents.

Giraffes feasted on food inside a gift-wrapped box, but they weren’t the only ones being thought of this holiday season.

Monkeys at the zoo got something fun to play with, and some birds received some papier-mâché ornaments to match their colors.

Zookeepers prepared and delivered the gifts, and guests were allowed to watch the animals enjoy them.

