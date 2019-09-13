Zebra receives mani-pedi at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Specialists at Zoo Miami gave one of their zebras a treat on Thursday.
Andy, an endangered Grevy’s Zebra, received a hooves treatment, similar to a manicure and pedicure.
He was immobilized as crew members worked to trim down his hooves and examined his teeth and eyes.
A bacterial infection was also cleaned out of one of his hooves.
The 21-year-old is said to be recovering smoothly in his holding area.
