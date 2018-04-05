Zebra gets pedicure at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A zebra at Zoo Miami got pampered with a pedicure, Thursday.

Apollo the zebra had his hooves trimmed down as part of the zoo’s preventative medical program.

It turns out humans aren’t the only ones who get pedicures. Since zebras at the zoo aren’t running around as much as they would be in the wild, their hooves can sometimes overgrow.

Officials said Apollo’s hooves were in great condition after the session.

