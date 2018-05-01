Zachary Cruz re-arrested for allegedly violating probation

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have re-arrested Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, for allegedly violating his probation.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 18-year-old just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the warrant, Cruz violated probation when he drove a Kia SUV without a valid driver license, April 28. The warrant states he also went within 25 feet of a parking lot at Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth.

He was taken into custody later in the day and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail just after 6:40 p.m.

Cruz was arrested back on March 19 at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus. A police report states he had been warned to stay away from the school.

Ten days later, the teen pleaded no contest to the trespassing charge.

