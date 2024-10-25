(WSVN) - A youth pastor faced a judge after being accused of living off the earnings of a teenager, who worked as a prostitute.

Stephen Johnson appeared in court on Friday in connection to the disturbing charges involving a minor.

Prosecutors say when the victim was 17-years-old and living in another state, Johnson took 40% of her earnings.

They say he brought her to South Florida where he continued to take money from her.

A judge ordering Johnson to stay away from the victim and children, and stay offline until trial.

