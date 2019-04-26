Youth pastor accused of sexual battery appears in court

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A youth pastor accused of disturbing sexual crimes faced a judge in Broward County.

Luis Clarke, 38, was charged with 20 counts of sexual battery, two counts of false imprisonment, sexual performance by a child and lewd and lascivious exhibition, officials said.

He worked as a part-time youth pastor at the Abraza tu Sueño Church in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, the crimes occurred from March 2016 to March 2017, during which they said he would pick up the victim from school and take her to his house along Northwest 142nd Street.

During their investigation, police learned Clarke brought a 15-year-old boy to his home to make him watch the acts.

Investigators said Clarke even activated his alarm system to prevent his victims from escaping.

“The evidence that was gathered from our detectives was not only the information provided to us from the victims in this case but also additional evidence that they were able to gather to include a confession made by Mr. Clarke himself regarding the crimes that he had committed,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Al Xiques.

In court, a judge ordered he stay away from the victim and have no contact with them both directly and indirectly.

Police believe there could be other young victims in the case.

“We’re confident that additional charges will be filed,” Xiques said.

Clarke was given a $660,000 bond.

If he does post bail, he would have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and refrain from owning any type of recording device, including a cellphone.

If you have any information regarding Clarke, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

