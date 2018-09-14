Young woman leaves newborn at Florida fire station

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman left her “hours old” baby in the arms of a firefighter at a South Florida fire station.

The SunSentinel reports the baby was left at Fire Station 38 in Davie on Thursday morning. Under the state’s Safe Haven law, parents are allowed to leave newborns at a fire station or a hospital emergency room with no questions asked.

A Safe Haven for Newborns has saved its 287th baby today that was brought to a firefighter at Davie Fire Station 38. Contact Battalion Chief Moran for media inquiries (954) 995-4996. pic.twitter.com/vDj3SIRQwL — Davie Fire Rescue (@DavieFireRescue) September 13, 2018

Police were not called when the mother left the child, who was wrapped in a towel.

Battalion Chief Daniel Moran says “moms in crisis should know it’s completely anonymous and in the best interests of the child” to bring babies to authorities if they can’t take care of them.

Moran says the baby was about 6 pounds and “in good condition.”

She will be put up for adoption.

Learn more about Florida’s Safe Haven law

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.