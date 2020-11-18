Young girl, man transported to hospital after drive-by shooting in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A young girl and a man have been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to an apartment complex along the 13000 block of Port Said Road at around 10 p.m., Wednesday.

Paramedics transported both victims as trauma alerts to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

One woman said she does not feel safe living in the neighborhood.

“Well, all the neighbors that are getting upset about me being a 61-year-old lady, I don’t feel safe,” she said. “I don’t know when to come outside and when not to come outside, and I’m tired of being closed up in my unit just looking out the window. It’s not safe.”

The exact ages of the two victims are not yet known.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

