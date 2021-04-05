Young girl hospitalized after shootout outside Fort Lauderdale convenience store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been hospitalized after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim was caught in the crossfire of a shootout outside Tony’s Market, located off Northwest 22nd Road, at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found the child shot.

The young girl was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert where, her family said, she is fighting for her life.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators marking at least 90 shell casings.

Several cars were also towed from the scene.

Her condition remains unknown.

Police have not revealed whether they are searching for one or several shooters.

Officials said a man was also shot and killed outside the same convenience store just a year ago.

