MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a young father and husband was murdered on Miami Beach protecting his one-year-old son as he sat and ate with his family at a café.

The family of Dustin Wakefield, 21, is beyond devastated but they said they will remember him as the loving good person he was.

“He was just this kind wonderful person,” one family member said.

“Very talented and very dedicated to church, but mostly to his family,” said family friend Vicky Furr.

“Dustin would frequently hang out in youth group with us and interact with all the kids,” said family friend William Furr.

Wakefield was eating at a restaurant on Ocean Drive with his family when the unthinkable happened.

“This is a 20-year-old man who was visiting from Colorado who senselessly lost his life,” said Miami Beach Police Ofc. Ernesto Rodriguez.

Wakefield’s family told 7News a man walked over to their table pointing a gun at Wakefield’s son.

Wakefield told the gunman, “Don’t shoot my son. He’s just a baby.”

“The guy was a hero and saved him,” said cousin Sabrina Berlin.

After the shooting, the gunman was seen dancing while onlookers screamed. He was then handcuffed in a nearby alley where he confessed to the killing.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tamarius Blair Davis, Jr. who said he was high on mushrooms which made him feel empowered.

Davis has been charged with second-degree murder.

Surveillance video showed Davis shooting at another man on Miami Beach but missing just moments before Wakefield was killed.

“It’s really hard to know that the best of us is gone, and he did do it trying to protect his son,” Berlin said.

Wakefield leaves behind his wife and one-year-old son.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Wakefield’s honor for his family. To donate, click here.

