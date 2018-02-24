PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Youfit Health Clubs showed their support for the community after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by hosting a run/walk in Parkland, Saturday.

In an effort to remain “Douglas strong,” the gym chain organized the athletic event to benefit the victims of the Feb. 14 massacre and their families.

7News cameras captured participants warming up for the event outside Youfit’s Parkland location. From there, they headed to the high school and back, totaling three miles.

“It’s beyond inspiring,” said Kristen Poulton, director of marketing for Youfit. “I mean, obviously no one could have imagined something like this could have happened in our backyard, but the strength and the pride that these people have and that we have as a brand and as a company, we are so proud, we are so inspired, and they’re why we do what we do.”

Youfit will contribute one dollar per mile walked or ran by each person at the event.

