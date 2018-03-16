You can get your car towed home for free for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

AAA is reminding drivers not to drive home impaired on St. Patrick’s Day. Drivers in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee can take advantage of the Tow-to-Go program, sometimes called “Tipsy Tow.”

AAA will take the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius if the driver believes he or she is too impaired to drive. The service will be available from Friday, March 16 to 6 a.m. Sunday, March 18.

The company says the towing service is free for anyone, not just AAA members. However, they said it should be used as a last resort.

There are also alternatives to the AAA Tow-To-Go program: Drivers can select a designated driver for the day, ask a sober friend/family to pick you up or use an Uber, Lyft or a taxi.

In 2013, there were 10,076 fatalities in crashes involving a driver with a BAC of .08 or higher, accounting for 31 percent of total traffic fatalities for the year, according to AAA.

For more information on the Tow-to-Go program, visit AAA’s website.

Trending