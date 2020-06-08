YMCA locations in South Florida reopen ahead of summer camps

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was reopening day for the YMCA of South Florida, as local businesses slowly start to get back to normal.

Monday’s reopenings come as parents and their children attempt to adapt to a new normal. YMCA officials said they have taken necessary steps to ensure the safety of employees and children.

“All of our staff are required to have masks on, whereas campers necessarily don’t have to have the mask on, but they are able to come with the mask,” said Karla Creque, senior director of youth and family services at YMCA of South Florida. “We will continue to adhere to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines. It’s just to make sure parents know that we are taking extra protocols in regard to safety.”

Other measures the YMCA is adhering to this summer include isolated pick-up and drop-off of campers, temperature checks, as well as limiting gym and pool access to campers only.

