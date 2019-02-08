Yacht engulfed by flames in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A yacht in Aventura was fully engulfed by flames on Thursday night.

The boat was docked in the area of the 3400 block of Northeast 207th Street.

Just after 10:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene with land-based and fireboat crews.

Fire rescue officials said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

