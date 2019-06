MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to put out flames that engulfed a yacht docked at a Miami Beach marina.

The fire broke out on the boat, parked at a marina in the area of Third Street and Alton Road early Monday morning.

Firefighters worked to put out hot spots and secured the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

