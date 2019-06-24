Yacht catches fire at Miami Beach marina

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to put out flames that engulfed a yacht docked at a Miami Beach marina.

The fire broke out on the boat, parked at a marina in the area of Third Street and Alton Road early Monday morning.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews managed to keep the flames from spreading to other vessels, as they worked to put out hot spots and secured the area.

The yacht sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

