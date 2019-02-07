Wynwood Yard to permanently close its doors in May

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of Wynwood Yard has announced that the venue will be closing permanently later this spring.

Della Heiman shared a video on the venue’s Instagram page where she thanked everybody who’s ever shared memories at the Wynwood Yard.

“THANK YOU, Miami, our fun-loving, generous and beautiful extended family for making The Yard your home away from home,” the video’s caption read.

Heiman told fans of the venue that it will officially shutter its doors on May 5 to make way for new condominiums.

“We have three months left to go in this magical space,” she said.

A grand finale is currently in the works to wrap up its more than three years in business.

Heiman plans to continue the Yard brand by relocating to Doral later this year.

The new venue will be called Doral Yard.

