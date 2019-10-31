Wynwood hosts large crowds for its Halloween festivities

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people flocked to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to partake in the area’s Halloween festivities.

For 2019, Halloween is brought to you with a vintage Miami vibe, and sure to provide you whatever you’re looking for including costumes of the premium variety.

The area will have a large police presence in preparation for the large number of partygoers, Thursday night.

Aerial view of Wynwood a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/Lb5qiYS61d — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 1, 2019

“We’re going to have a lot of officers working. We’re going to have officers in fixed positions on most of the block,” said Miami Police officer Jorge Colina. “We’re going to have officers in plain clothes, officers on horseback, officers on bike, officers in elevated positions, so we have quite a few people working.”

The City of Miami Police Department will be everywhere and on every corner. They expect 100,000 to 120,000 people in the area.

With the help of a network of 48 closed circuit cameras, they will also be where they cannot be seen.

There will be license plate readers put in place that will track vehicles in the Wynwood area.

There will be restrictions on ride share pickup and drop-off areas and several streets will be closed if the crowds get too big.

The Halloween party was on as it always is on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road.

Holtz Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Department at Jackson Memorial hospital also celebrated the holiday with their annual Trick-or-Treat Parade.

Children in the hospital got the opportunity to dress up, stroll the halls of the hospital and trick-or-treat at nurse stations.

“A lot of our kids, unfortunately, don’t get to celebrate Halloween like most kids would, and get to go out and get candy,” said Heather Mahony, Child Life Specialist, “so we provide that experience here for them at the hospital.”

As Halloween comes to a close, some asked if it is too early to start celebrating the other holidays. Those who were at Santa’s Enchanted Forrest in Southwest Miami-Dade told 7News they cannot wait.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.