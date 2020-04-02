WSVN owner Ed Ansin donates another $50K to Feeding South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of WSVN Channel 7 has donated another $50,000 to Feeding South Florida to help families in the region that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Channel 7 donated to the non-profit, whose mission is to end hunger in the South Florida community.

“For us, that’s over 350,000 meals that families will get,” Feeding South Florida President Paco Vélez said.

The start of a new month means bills, such as mortgages, rent, power and water, but a new month also means no paychecks for hundreds of thousands of Floridians during the coronavirus pandemic.

When it comes to getting food on the table, it’s not only difficult, but for some, it’s impossible.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for so many who don’t have the resources or funds to go to the grocery store,” Vélez said. “People are scared. People are desperate. Many more people are struggling. A lot of people don’t have paychecks.”

Channel 7 Executive Vice President and General Manager Paul Magnes said it is a privilege to be able to help out in this time of need.

“While we’re out covering the stories and getting the news and information to the community, also to be able to help with Feeding South Florida to put food on kitchen tables of people that need it. That’s really what it’s all about,” Magnes said.

Thursday’s donation was the second $50,000 donation station owner Ed Ansin and the Ansin Foundation has given the food bank since the start of the pandemic.

“He was so moved by the amount of people that were coming to get food, and he felt like it was important to continue to make a difference,” Magnes said.

In addition to feeding families, the money will be used to help pay for additional trucks and drivers, who are needed to keep up with the demand during the crisis.

Whether it’s $50,000 or just $5, Vélez said every bit helps.

“Every meal that families are able to donate to Feeding South Florida means that extra meal for those families who are no longer employed,” Vélez said.

For more information on how you can help Feeding South Florida, click here.

