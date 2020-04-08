WSVN owner donates $50K to United Way of Broward to donate food for homebound veterans

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of WSVN has donated $50,000 to the United Way of Broward to help feed homebound veterans in Pompano Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured a United Way volunteer placing food outside of the veterans’ doors and knocking on them, signaling the food’s arrival.

“Going to be giving those to homebound veterans who are, ‘I’m not able to get out,'” United Way of Broward spokesperson Kathleeen Cannon said.

In all, volunteers knocked on the doors of 90 residences and kept their distance during the deliveries. The effort was given a boost thanks to the donation from the Ansin Donation and Channel 7.

“The funds we’re donating today are directly related to this pandemic, so we can get through these tough times,” WSVN Executive Vice President and General Manager Paul Magnes said. “WSVN Television, we feel that we are a big part of our community, and being able to help our community right now during this time is absolutely at the forefront of what we want to do.”

Fruit, vegetables, meat, fish and desserts were among some of the items delivered to doorsteps, Wednesday.

“I’m telling you, WSVN steps in every time with every crisis for our community,” Cannon said.

The Ansin Foundation makes regular contributions to the United Way, but Wednesday’s donation is on top of the contributions.

“I appreciate it, I do,” a man said.

“There’s never been more important things to do than right now with this community,” Magnes said.

The donation will be for the organization’s emergency fund that helps with food, utilities, supplies to help people make it through the pandemic.

