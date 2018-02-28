WSVN among Winterfest Boat Parade sponsors honored in ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - WSVN was among the participants and sponsors of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade who were honored Wednesday.

The recipients were honored at the Captain’s Cup at the Broward County Convention Center for helping to make the annual event happen.

WSVN, which rode aboard the Venetian Lady, won for Best Overall Showboat.

Dozens of boats get all decked out in unique designs for the Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Winterfest.

