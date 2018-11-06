Wrong-way wreck in Weston kills young woman, sends several to hospital

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An investigation is underway after a wrong-way wreck in Weston left a woman dead and several other people injured.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 23-year-old Flavia Pinto was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75, leaving two people in critical condition, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Early Tuesday morning, the northbound lanes of I-75, east of U.S. 27 were cleared of the cars after they came to a crashing halt just eight hours prior. The northbound lanes were closed down temporarily but are now functional.

According to FHP, Pinto was in a Honda Civic, driving south along the northbound lanes of I-75 when she collided head-on with a pickup truck and then into the path of an SUV, just before midnight.

Pinto was pronounced dead on the scene.

Devastated family members responded to the crash site to learn the fate of the 23-year-old.

“Based on the evidence from the vehicles that we have on scene, the Honda vehicle was traveling the wrong way,” said FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola. “Continue to gather all the evidence. It’s a massive scene right now. We have two vehicles that are destroyed.”

Authorities said two people were inside the pickup truck at the time of the crash, as well as seven other people inside the third vehicle.

“Two people were transported to Broward General with serious injuries,” said Feola, “and two minor injuries to the other, third vehicle that went to the Cleveland Clinic.”

Investigators said Pinto was on her way home from work, and when her boyfriend couldn’t get a hold of her, he retraced her route and came across the wreck.

FHP continue to investigate why Pinto was driving south in the northbound lanes.

