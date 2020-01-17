Wrong-way driver crashes with police cruiser on SB Don Shula near Killian Dr.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wrong-way crash involving at least three vehicles, including a Miami-Dade Police cruiser, on State Road 874/Don Shula Expressway has all southbound lanes shut down near Killian Drive.

Injuries in the collision remain unknown, but it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The scene remains active.

