MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested after driving the wrong way and sending one driver to the hospital after causing a multiple vehicle collision on the highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash, involving multiple vehicles on the Florida’s Turnpike Northbound just South of Hollywood Boulevard, took place around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, that involved a black Lexus, a silver Honda, a gray Honda, and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash.

The driver of the black Lexus, 43-year-old Ciazaris Emilio Rodriguez, was traveling the wrong way, Southbound on the Northbound lanes, and struck the wall on the left shoulder and was redirected towards the center lane.

The silver Honda collided with the black Lexus.

The gray Honda collided with the tractor trailer after the driver swerved to the right to avoid crashing onto the other two vehicles.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged for driving under the influence.

All lanes were blocked when the crash took place but were reopened around 6:20 a.m.

