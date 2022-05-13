MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a vehicle collided with an Amazon truck on the Palmetto Expressway ramp in Miami Lakes.

The incident happened on the southbound ramp leading to the Palmetto Expressway from Gratigny, at around 5:20 a.m., Friday.

The Amazon truck was going west on Gratigny to get onto the Southbound Palmetto Expressway when he collided with a red Dodge pick-up truck, who was going the wrong way.

Officials said the driver of the red truck died upon impact.

The Amazon driver said he noticed the truck was driving the wrong way.

“I mean, I see [him], but he was coming too fast,” said the driver.

He said he tried not to crash into the vehicle but he could not avoid the other car.

The incident left the Amazon driver scared but unharmed.

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene as they investigate the crash.

7SkyForce showed the wreckage of the red truck.

A tow truck has since responded to the scene to clear the scene.

Closures on the ramp will cause delays so those who frequent the area are advised to avoid this area until the road is cleared.

