WOW Center Miami, Angels Watching Over Me host empowering event at Soho Beach House

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An empowering event was held in Miami Beach.

On Wednesday, five women from the non-profit WOW Center Miami were glammed up and took center stage at the Soho Beach House.

The spoke with the founder of the empowerment and support group Angel Watching Over Me.

The ladies talked about their success in finding work, relationships and self-confidence.

The event was held on the last day of both Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Women’s History Month.

The WOW Center offers programs and services to adults with disabilities from ages 22 to 81.

