MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Wounded Warrior veterans spent the day with dolphins as therapy.

A pair of bottlenose dolphins provided physical and emotional therapy for a group of United States Military veterans in the Florida Keys.

It marked the end of a three-day soldier ride cycling event.

The Dolphins Research Center, founded by a Vietnam veteran, has been helping service members recover for more than 25 years.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.