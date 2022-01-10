MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Wounded Warrior veterans spent the day with dolphins as therapy.

The pair of bottlenose dolphins provided physical and emotional support for a group of United States Military veterans in the Florida Keys.

It marked the end of a three-day soldier ride cycling event.

“They actually force us to step out of our comfort zone and do things that we typically wouldn’t normally do,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Andrew Hairston. “I mean, how often do you get the opportunity to swim with dolphins, play with them and whatnot?”

“It really makes you feel like you completed the mission, and some of us never got to complete the mission, being a wounded veteran,” said U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Joseph Beaudry.

The Dolphin Research Center, founded by a Vietnam veteran, has been helping service members recover for more than 25 years.

