Wounded veterans ride in annual Florida Keys cycling event

MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) – A group of injured veterans took part in a strenuous bike ride in the Florida Keys.

They took part in the annual Florida Keys Soldier Ride cycling event, Friday.

The ride was organized by the Wounded Warriors Project and spans across the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West.

About 45 wounded military personnel from across the country participated in the bike ride event to help raise money for injured veterans.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.