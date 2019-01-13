MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly four dozen recovering veterans had fun with dolphins in the Florida Keys.

The military personnel visited the Dolphin Research Center in Marathon as part of the Florida Keys Soldier Ride, Sunday.

The group of 44 vets, who suffer from wounds ranging from missing limbs to traumatic brain injury, got to swim with the Atlantic bottlenose dolphins, sharing dolphin kisses, flipper shakes and high-fives.

They also learned more about the marine mammals and what motivates their behavior.

Soldier Ride is organized by the Wounded Warrior Project to raise awareness of the needs of severely injured military personnel involved in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

