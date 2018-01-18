Wounded Doral Police officer returns home after surgery

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Doral Police officer is on the road to recovery after he was ambushed in his own yard.

Lt. Gary King was discharged from Jackson South Hospital and returned home, Thursday.

The 70-year-old officer was surrounded by colleagues after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Officials said King had just returned from dinner with his wife, Tuesday, when he was confronted by two men outside his Palmetto Bay home.

The subjects opened fire before taking off with his wallet, watch and weapon.

King’s wife was unharmed.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kionne Bell the next day.

Bell was denied bond and charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Police are still on the lookout for a second man involved.

