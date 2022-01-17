MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The world’s largest bounce house is making stops in the Sunshine State during its tour.

The 13,000-square-foot bounce house was set up in Sarasota over the weekend as a part of the Big Bounce America’s 2022 tour.

A team of 30 people spent two days filling up the bounce house with air.

It is the largest attraction of its kind and is complete with basketball hoops, climbing towers and a giant slide.

The bounce house will head to Miramar and will be open to guests at Miramar Regional Park from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30.

For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.