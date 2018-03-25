World’s largest bounce house in Pinecrest until Saturday

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The world’s largest bounce house has made its way to South Florida.

The Big Bounce America, which is a traveling inflatable structure, was in Boca Raton last weekend and is now in Pinecrest.

The giant traveling attraction includes an inflatable castle, obstacle course, ball pit and more.

Saturday will be the last day to jump around at Evelyn Greer Park, located near Southwest 124th Street and US-1.

