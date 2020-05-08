World War II veteran celebrates 96th birthday with community

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A surprise parade was thrown for a World War II veteran on his 96th birthday.

While holding up a picture of himself from his days in the military, Bart Inzalaco said, “95th bomb group, squadron 412. I flew several missions between England and Russia.”

Susan Wasielewski, Inzalaco’s granddaughter, said, “He is the strongest man I have ever met in my life.”

After sharing a laugh with members of his family, Inzalaco said, “Not too bad. Not too bad, can’t complain.”

Charlene Blough, Inzalaco’s daughter, said, “He is the best man in the whole world.”

After 96 years, his family wanted to surprise him.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue showed up to deliver their birthday wishes and gratitude to the veteran.

Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook said, “We can’t do enough to support our veterans, so I’m very honored to be a part of this today.”

One officer said, “We want to wish you a very happy birthday and wish you many, many more.”

Inzalaco received a few gifts as well from the police department, including an honorary badge.

Inzalaco said, “Very big surprise. Thank you very much everybody. I didn’t expect this.”

Inzalaco insisted that 7News would return for his 100th birthday.

Inzalaco said, “I hope I can see you at my 100th birthday. Remember that. Thank you all.”

