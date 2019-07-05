World-renowned architect celebrates 105th birthday in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An architect responsible for hundreds of projects world-wide celebrated his 105th birthday in South Florida.

Family and friends of Jan Gorecki gathered together at GC’s Waterfront restaurant in Hollywood to ring in a new year of life to the well-known architect.

“He’s a very good architect in Venezuela, and he did two books,” said daughter Christine Gorecki.

Gorecki is the author behind “Painting with Computer” and “Arquitectura Sencilla,” which translates to “Simple Architecture.”

He’s recognized for his contribution to the creation of over 600 buildings from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Gorecki was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia on July 2, 1914.

He later moved to Warsaw, Poland and was forced to leave after World War I.

Gorecki and his wife moved to Venezuela, where they had three children.

He speaks eight different languages and remains a duel citizen of Poland and Venezuela.

Surrounded by loved ones, Gorecki raised a glass to a life well-lived.

His secret to a long life? He credits drinking red wine every day.

“We just wanted to wish our grandpa a 105th birthday. We love him very much, and we admire everything he’s overcome,” said his granddaughter.

“Happy birthday grandpa! A hundred and five and many more to go,” said his grandson.

“He will remember it for many years,” his daughter said.

